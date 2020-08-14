Metro police looking for man who reportedly approached 2-year-old girl

Metro police are trying to identify a man who reportedly approached a 2-year-old girl playing in her yard on Tuesday. PHOTOS: MNPD

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are trying to identify a man who reportedly approached a 2-year-old girl playing in her yard on Tuesday.

Police say the incident happened in the 7800 block of Oakfield Grove. The girl’s two older siblings said a man attempted to take their sister, but the stopped him from doing so. They notified their mother who was inside the home.

The man was driving an older model green four-door sedan with rear-end damage. He was apparently being followed by a second man who was driving a silver four-door car.

Anyone with information on who these men might be are asked to call Crime Stoppers at (615) 74-CRIME.