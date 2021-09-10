Metro police looking for carjacking suspects

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are working to identify two men accused of stealing a man’s vehicle from a parking lot in North Nashville.

According to police, the man’s car was stolen on September 1 from the parking lot of a market at 1705 Jenkins Street.

The carjacking suspects were both armed, got out of a black Ford Fusion, and demanded the victim get out of his car at gunpoint. One of the suspects drove off in the victim’s car while the second fled in the Ford Fusion.

Metro police ask anyone who notices one of the suspects caught on surveillance photos to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.