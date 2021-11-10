Metro police look for three robbery suspects caught on surveillance

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Surveillance video shows a robbery at an East Nashville fashion store that ended in gunfire. Metro investigators are now looking for three suspects, including two men and a woman.

According to investigators, three suspects entered Young’s Fashion on Gallatin Avenue around 6 p.m. Monday. The suspects were caught on camera trying to leave the store with arms full of merchandise. Store owners saw the suspects and tackled them starting a physical fight. At one point, the suspects managed to break away and rush out of the front door with at least some of the items.

An outdoor camera shows the suspects running to a black Toyota Camry and firing shots at the store owners behind them.

“I mean that’s terrifying,” said JD Tucker, owner of Hail Dark Aesthetics, just a few doors down from Young’s Fashion. “It’s a busy road. There’s a lot of foot traffic, car traffic. I mean, to know someone is just shooting around, anybody could have gotten hurt.”

Tucker described the merchandise at his store as “strange and unusual.” It’s been located in East Nashville for seven years. While he said his store hasn’t experienced much crime, he said it seems to become more and more prevalent in the neighborhood around him.

“The last year or two probably it seems like it’s definitely on a rise,” said Tucker. “Just been uneasy.”

Metro police are asking for your help in identifying the suspects. Investigators believe the black Toyota Camry they were driving was a stolen vehicle. If you have any information you can call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.