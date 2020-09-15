Metro Police issue additional arrest warrants for man also wanted for questioning in ax burglaries

DONELSON, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Metro Police are still looking for Labar Pratt for questioning in connection to more than a dozen burglaries in Donelson in the last couple weeks. Now, they have eight warrants out for his arrest, including several felonies.

The warrants include: felony vandalism, criminal trespassing, attempted auto-theft, 4 vehicle burglaries and 1 drug possession.

Police told News 2 that residents have not been able to “positively ID” Pratt as the man who burglarized their homes, often with a hammer or ax in hand, so they can’t issue warrants in regards to those.

Last week, Metro police conducted at least two helicopter searches after receiving calls of more burglaries and reports that the man ran into the woods. They said the man got away both times.

At the time, police said they also wanted to question Pratt in connection to at least 12 residential burglaries and 2 businesses.

Residents told News 2 the burglar was back in their neighborhoods over the weekend, some even reported he had come back to burglarize for a second time.

Police said they are actively searching after every call made of a sighting and they can now release K9’s because they have a warrant for at least one felony.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.