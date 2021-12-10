NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Police are investigating after a musician from Nevada was found dead in a hotel room Friday morning.

According to police, 25-year-old Charles Ingalls, known by his stage name “CharlestheFirst,” was found inside of a Nashville hotel room on McGavock Pike.

Ingalls was from Reno, Nevada, and was discovered by a friend who called 911 just before 10:30 a.m.

Police said there was no evidence of trauma, and his death will remain unclassified pending an autopsy and toxicology testing by the Medical Examiner’s Office.

Ingalls was in the area for a show Saturday night at The Caverns concert hall in Pelham, Tennessee.