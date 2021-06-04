Metro police investigating multiple Friday night shootings

Metro police are investigating multiple Friday night shootings, including one in the Gulch and one in South Nashville.

According to police, a man was shot and killed in the 300 block of 11th Avenue South, near Bar Louie in the Gulch. According to police on the scene, the shooting happened around 9:40 p.m.

In addition, police responded to a shooting in the 100 block of Lafayette Street in South Nashville around 6:40 p.m. Friday. A man was critically injured.

Police are still looking for suspects for each of the shootings.