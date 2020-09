NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Metro fatal crash team is on the scene of a deadly motorcycle south of downtown Nashville.

The crash occurred near Massman Drive and Elm Hill Pike.

Police tell News 2 the motorcycle appears to have collided with a sedan. The person driving the motorcycle has died.

News 2 has reached out to police and is working to get more information at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.