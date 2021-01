Nearly three years after the disappearance of Kristie Wilson, any hope of finding her alive has faded for her sister, Kimberly Rediker.

The night of May 9, 2018, Rediker said the 39-year-old Cookeville woman was at their aunt's house in Monterey, when she was picked up by her longtime boyfriend, Henry Wilson. The couple stopped at a nearby BP station for gas and cigarettes and that was the last known sighting of the pair - who share the same last name but were not married.