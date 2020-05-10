Metro police investigating ‘bullseye’ left at the home of Nashville NAACP president

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) —- Metro Police say they’ve begun an investigation into a bullseye target that was left at the home of Nashville’s NAACP president, Rev. Keith Caldwell.

Caldwell resides in North Nashville, and told News 2’s CB Cotton he discovered the target outside his home just before 8:30 p.m on Saturday.

In a public Facebook post Caldwell said, “They had to climb up on my fence to put it in my yard as my gate is locked.”

Caldwell believes the target was placed on his property as threat or form of intimidation because of his role within the community.

In a statement to News 2, a spokesman for Metro Police said, “The threat assessment component of the MNPD’s Specialized Investigations Division (SID) will lead the investigation in an effort to determine who placed the target on the Caldwell property and why. A detective from SID has been in contact with Mr. Caldwell today and informed him of their work.”

The statement also says the, “plastic target with protruding bristles” is part of a tomahawk archery play set from Wal-Mart, and is now being stored at the MNPD Property & Evidence facility.

Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department

Officers have also begun extra patrols in Caldwell’s neighborhood.

In Caldwell’s social media post he said when he called the non-emergency line on Saturday night to report the incident, the first officer who responded on scene was “flippant” and he told News 2’s CB Cotton that the officer failed to file a police report.

Metro Police said, “The initial response to the Saturday night call and the interaction between Mr. Caldwell & the first officer is under review.”