Metro Police investigating break-ins at BoomBozz Pizza and East Nashville Beer Works, likely related

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Police are investigating two break-ins at East Nashville businesses that happened within minutes of each other.

The first happened at BoomBozz’s Pizza around 2:00 a.m. Friday morning. Someone shattered a glass door and rummaged through their cash registers. This is the second time the restaurant has been hit in less than two weeks.

The other happened about half an hour later at East Nashville Beer Works. Manager Nate Smith said surveillance video captured a man throwing a cinder block through their patio door and running inside.

“They kind of did like a five-minute smash and grab,” Smith said. “They went back immediately behind the bar and were trying to locate the cash drawer in which case they did find it and they pulled up and down as hard as they could and they ripped the whole thing out.”

The suspect didn’t get away with anything, but Smith said he caused around $1,000 in damage to Beer Works.

In both cases, a suspect wearing dark clothing, gloves, and a mask smashed glass doors, rummaged through cash drawers, and ran off with nothing. Metro Police say the incidents are likely related.

BoomBozz manager James Figueredo questioned how many police were patrolling East Nashville overnight if at least two businesses were broken into within minutes of each other. Metro Police Spokesman Kris Mumford said there were 11 cars assigned to that side of town.

“We’re just glad that nobody was there when it happened,” Smith said.

If you know anything about either of the break-ins, you are asked to call Metro Nashville Police or Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.