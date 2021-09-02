Metro Police investigating auto theft near lower Broadway

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Police are investigating a car theft from a parking lot off Broadway. It happened overnight between Sunday and Monday on 4th Avenue.

The victim spoke with News 2 anonymously about what lead up to the theft. He says he went out on Broadway Sunday night with some family members and left Bootlegger’s Inn around 11:15 p.m. That’s when everything went dark.

“I remember leaving the bar. I don’t remember anything after that,” he said. “I woke up at 6:15 in the hospital, St. Thomas, Monday morning. I didn’t have my phone, my keys, or my wallet.”

A hospital nurse told him an ambulance picked him up near 2nd Avenue and Demonbreun Sunday morning around 2:00 a.m. EMS staff found him lying face down in the middle of the road.

After leaving the hospital Monday morning with no phone or ID, the man went back to the parking lot on 4th Avenue to pick up his truck, but it was nowhere to be seen.

The man tells News 2 he thinks he may have been drugged. Metro Police couldn’t confirm that, but they are investigating the theft of his black, Ford F-150 truck and personal belongings.

“I feel violated,” he said.

The man tells News 2 that he will now be more cautious when he goes out for drinks in Music City and wants others to do the same.

“Stick with your friends and don’t wander downtown by yourself,” he said. “Use a buddy system for sure.”