Metro police investigating after person shot on Bell Road

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WKRN) – Metro police are investigating a shooting that took place Thursday afternoon on Bell Road near Eagle View Boulevard.

Police say one person was shot in the chest, but did not elaborate on how it happened or if there were any other injuries.

Our News 2 crew saw a silver, Hyundai sedan with bullet holes being photographed by crime scene investigators.

Kree Kelly lives in an apartment complex up the street. She saw the blue lights and ran into the traffic while trying to get home.

“Because it’s so close to my house, and because it just happened close to my house, it makes me feel some type of way,” Kelly said.

Metro police have not told us if anyone has been arrested or if they are looking for any suspects.

This is a developing story. If you know anything about what happened, call police at 615-862-8600.