Metro Police investigating after marquee sign vandalized at Islamic Center of Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Police are investigating after surveillance video shows a man trespassing onto the Islamic Center of Nashville and vandalizing a marquee sign.

The Center’s Executive Director, Rashed Fakhruddin, told News 2 the message “Black Lives Matter” was put on their front sign a few weeks ago.



“All lives matter don’t matter until Black lives matter, it’s simply put that way.” said Fakhruddin. “Enough is enough and if we don’t stand up with our brothers and sisters from the Black community we’re doing a disservice to humanity.”

On Monday, the Islamic Center of Nashville shared surveillance video on their social media that captured an unidentified man pulling up in a car, on Sunday at 5:17 a.m. The video continues to show the man get out of the vehicle and walk over to the marquee sign. The man then appears to be moving the sign’s letters and shortly after, he can bee seen tossing something in the grass before getting back in his car and driving away.

Fakhruddian said their marquee sign had been changed to say, “All Lives Matter”.

He also said “no trespassing” signs are posted on the property.

According to a Metro Police report the suspect is described as a white male wearing a preppy top and cargo shorts, driving a jeep or van.

“We had overwhelming support about this and discussions about Black Lives Matter were brought forth into existence just through this one incident.” said Fakhruddin.

If you have any information about the sign’s vandalism you can contact Metro Police or our partners at Nashville Crimestoppers, 615-74-CRIME.