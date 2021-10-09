Metro police investigating after man injured in Antioch shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating after a man was found shot in a car in Antioch Saturday morning.

According to MNPD, the victim was found in the driver’s seat of a car with a gunshot wound to the hip. The car was found in the 900 block of Richards Road.

Metro police are investigating the circumstances that led up to the shooting. Police are still looking for information on the suspect.

If you have any information about the shooting, you’re asked to call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.