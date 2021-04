Metro police are investigating after two people were stabbed at an East Nashville Kroger Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, two people were stabbed at the store located at 711 Gallatin Road. Their injuries were not life-threatening.

The grocery store was closed for the rest of Tuesday.