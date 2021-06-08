Metro Police investigating 3 shootings in 3 days in East Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Since Sunday, there’s been at least three shootings in East Nashville.

The first happened Sunday on Berry Street when someone shot a juvenile in the leg.

The second occurred at a housing complex on South 7th Street when police say someone in a blue Subaru Legacy drove by and fired shots at a group of people standing outside, striking and injuring one person.

The third happened late Monday night near Shelby Park. Metro Police say a man and woman may have gotten into some sort of domestic dispute that ended with a bullet grazing a man’s head. But it’s still under investigation.

Despite the three shootings in less than 72 hours, Metro Nashville Police statistics show that approximately the same number of gunshot injuries had happened in East Nashville at this time last year.

However, homicides by gunshot in the East Precinct are up about 33% and property damage from shots fired is up about 86% from this time last year.

The latest crime data from Metro Police also shows that 232 people have been shot in Nashville as of June 5th. In 2020 the city saw a total of 532 gunshot victims.

If you know anything about any of these unsolved shootings, call Metro Police or our partners at crime stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.