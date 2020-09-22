Metro police investigate stabbing on John Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police have taken a man into custody after a stabbing on the John Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge Monday evening.

Police tell News 2 a man and woman were walking on the bridge when the suspect approached the two. The suspect allegedly walked up to the woman and stabbed her in the leg and walked away. Police were called to the scene just before 5:45 p.m. The woman’s injuries are not life-threatening.

Officers were able to locate the suspect and have taken him into custody.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.