Metro police investigate road rage incident; Woman hit several times

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are investigating a road rage incident turned assault on Gallatin Road.

It happened Monday around 10 p.m. when police say a woman got out of her car and hit the victim in the face several times.

The suspect then drove off and the victim was not able to get her license plate number. The victim then drove to McGavock Pike and Briley Parkway to pull over and call police.

No other information was immediately released.