Metro police investigate murder of Nashville mother, shot in front of daughter

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police said they’re investigating the murder of a Nashville mother. It happened on Sunday around 2 a.m. near the intersection of Clarksville Pike & S. Hamilton Road.

Police said 37-year-old Debbie Boone was killed. Boone was with her 14-year-old daughter walking from their Cumberland View apartment to the Kwik-Sak Market. Detectives said Boone recognized the driver of a Yukon and asked the woman for a ride home. The driver said yes. After driving a short distance, someone in a dark colored car started shooting at the vehicle. Boone was shot and pronounced dead at Vanderbilt Medical Center.

Her daughter and the driver were not hurt.

Police do not know at this time why someone shot at the Yukon. Anyone with more information about the murder can call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

