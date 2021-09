NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are investigating a homicide on the Shelby Street Pedestrian Bridge.

A report from police states it happened around 12:15 a.m. Sunday.

One adult male was shot and killed. In addition, one other victim was wounded but there is no update on their current condition.

Police do not have suspects in custody at this time. No other information was immediately released.