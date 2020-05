Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police said they’re investigating after a car crashed in Hermitage on Saturday afternoon.

Police told News 2 it happened on Forest Ridge Drive in Hermitage.

Police said a vehicle has crashed there and appeared to have been shot at.

A witness told police that four male subjects got out of the vehicle and left on foot. This is an active investigation.



