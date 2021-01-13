Metro police investigate deadly shooting at Antioch apartment complex

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) – Homicide detectives are investigating the deadly shooting of a man at an Antioch apartment complex on Tuesday night, according to a release from Metro police.

Police say 22-year-old Tre’Von Holloway was shot and killed in an apparent exchange of gunfire at the Hickory Highlands Apartments in the 100 block of Hickory Highlands Drive.

South Precinct officers found Holloway in a breezeway with a gunshot wound to the chest. A handgun was recovered from Holloway. He was taken to Vanderbilt Medical Center where he died.

A second shooting victim, 27-year-old Christopher Gulley, who lives at the apartment complex, sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing and detectives are looking into what led up to the shooting. Holloway and Gulley were reportedly meeting with other people inside a dark gray SUV in the parking lot when the incident occurred.

No other details were immediately released.