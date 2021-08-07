Metro police investigate deadly crash on Bell Road

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are investigating a deadly crash on Bell Road.

According to a release from Metro police, the crash happened around 11:23 p.m. Friday at Bell Rd/Nashboro Blvd.

Police say this was a one-vehicle crash and one person died. Nashville Fire Department officials told News 2 crews were dispatched to the scene for reports of a motor vehicle accident involving a pedestrian. The caller stated that a person was hit by a vehicle and was laying in the road with injuries.

When crews arrived on scene, they found an unresponsive patient in the roadway. The person was dead on arrival and the scene was turned over to Metro police.

Police have not identified the victim at this point or released more information.