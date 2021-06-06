Metro police investigate at least 6 weekend shootings; Crime stats show spike in homicides year-to-date

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police had a busy weekend following at least six shootings between Friday and Sunday.

On Friday, police investigated a shooting on Lafayette Street and a deadly shooting in the Gulch outside Bar Louie.

On Saturday, around 12:45 a.m., a person was shot in the 100 block of Charles E. Davis Boulevard. Saturday evening, three people were shot at the Days Inn off of I-24 on Brick Church Pike. In addition, one person was shot Saturday just before 10 p.m. on Robertson Avenue in West Nashville.

Early Sunday morning, a juvenile walking on Berry Street in East Nashville was also shot in the leg.

The most recent Metro police crime report, or CompStat Analysis, shows 216 gunshot victims as of May 29 this year. In 2020, the city saw a total of 532 gunshot victims.

In addition, the most recent crime report shows a 90.5% homicide increase year-to-date. Gunshot injuries are up 41.9% year-to-date.

Anyone with information on any of these crimes is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.