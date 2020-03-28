Metro police investigate apparent fatal shooting of Nashville man

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are investigating the fatal shooting death of a Nashville man on Friday evening.

Authorities say 20-year-old Kendall Ostine was shot near the intersection of Herman and Blank Streets at 6:15 p.m.

According to witnesses, the driver of a blue sedan fired one shot from the car, striking Ostine who had been walking in the area. The suspect then got out of the car, stood over the victim, and fired several more shots before driving off. Officers found Ostine lying on the sidewalk with multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died.

The motive remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME. All callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.