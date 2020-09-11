Metro police investigate after male juvenile shot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating after a juvenile was shot in Nashville early Friday morning.

Metro police were called to the Stones River Greenway near Percy Priest Dam around 5:30 a.m.

Investigators told News 2 the male juvenile would not tell officers where the shooting happened.

Metro police said his injuries are non-life threatening.

No additional information was immediately released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME or you can submit a tip online by clicking here.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.