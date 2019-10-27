Metro Police investigate a fatal shooting at Days Inn on Brick Church Pike

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro Police are investigating a shooting at a motel in Nashville.

According to authorities, the shooting occurred at 1400 Brick Church Pike at the Days Inn Motel around 3 pm Sunday.

The female victim suffered a gunshot wound to the neck and was transported by the Nashville Fire Department to Skyline Medical Center.

According to police, she was pronounced dead at Skyline Medical Center.

The motive is unknown and the suspect is unknown.

The investigation is ongoing.



