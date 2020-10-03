Metro police investigate 2 shootings, possibly related

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating two shootings they believe to be related at this time.

The first shooting happened around 2 a.m. in the 600 block of Charles E Davis Blvd. When police arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound to the chest. The victim was taken to Vanderbilt and pronounced dead.

Just a few minutes after, police responded to another shooting on Green Street. There, they located a man with a gunshot wound to the side of his face. He was transported to Vanderbilt and currently has serious injuries.

Metro police said it appears these calls are related. Detectives are still on the scene investigating.

No other information was immediately released.

