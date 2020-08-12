Metro police interim chief responds to misconduct allegations brought against department

NASHVILLE, Tenn., (WKRN) — Metro Nashville Police Department’s Interim Chief John Drake has responded to misconduct allegations brought forward last week by a local advocacy group.

Silent No Longer TN claimed they gathered at least two dozen reports of sexual misconduct or bias treatment within the department.

Former Metro officer Greta McClain leads the advocacy group. She said in the last eight years 25 female officers have come forward with allegations of sexual assault, harassment, racism, or sexism towards them by male officers within the department.

The group held a press conference online Wednesday, August 5. They have asked to be part of the panel to choose a new Metro Nashville Police chief.

Interim Chief Drake released a statement Tuesday night that reads: “I want to be clear that I and the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department have absolutely no tolerance for sexual harassment or sexual misconduct. “

“ Any allegation of that nature against any police department employee will be taken very seriously and investigated.”

“After reviewing certain material this afternoon from Silent No Longer TN, the MNPD joined Mayor Cooper in asking District Attorney General Glenn Funk to request an independent TBI investigation of an allegation of sexual assault by one employee in 2016. General Funk concurred with this request.

The Office of Professional Accountability is examining the Silent No Longer TN report for policy violation allegations that have not been previously investigated by the police department. Many have. We will take action against those found to have violated our rules.”