Metro police impound five vehicles through street racing initiative

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Five vehicles were impounded over the weekend through the street racing initiative of Metro police.

Our street racing initiative Sat night thru early today resulted in the impoundment of 5 cars for drag racing: a Chevy Camaro, a Chevy Corvette, a Nissan 350z, a BMW M3 & a BMW M4. Officers made a total of 19 stops for speeding, reckless driving, etc. pic.twitter.com/OwLfgL9fDs — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) November 29, 2020

Police said the vehicles were taken in Saturday night through early Sunday. Five cars were impounded for drag racing: a Chevy Camaro, a Chevy Corvette, a Nissan 350z, a BMW M3 & a BMW M4.

Officers also made a total of 19 stops for speeding and reckless driving. No other information was immediately released.