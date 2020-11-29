Metro police impound five vehicles through street racing initiative

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Five vehicles were impounded over the weekend through the street racing initiative of Metro police.
Police said the vehicles were taken in Saturday night through early Sunday. Five cars were impounded for drag racing: a Chevy Camaro, a Chevy Corvette, a Nissan 350z, a BMW M3 & a BMW M4.
Officers also made a total of 19 stops for speeding and reckless driving. No other information was immediately released.
