Metro police identify woman who drowned after historic flooding in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police identified a woman who drowned over the weekend after historic flooding in Nashville.

The woman was found dead at a homeless camp on Sunday morning. She was identified as 46-year-old Melissa Conquest. She was found alongside a 64-year-old man who had also drowned near a homeless camp in a wooded area adjacent to Wentworth-Caldwell Park on Edmondson Pike just off Nolensville Pike.

The male victim was identified by investigators Monday as Fredrick Richards. Conquests family is from out of state. Authorities were able to notify her family in Colorado and Pennsylvania on Wednesday morning.

Conquest was one of four people in Nashville who died from flooding over the weekend. In the state of Tennessee, seven people died.

At least 130 people were rescued from flooded vehicles, apartments and homes in Nashville Saturday night into Sunday morning, according to the Nashville Fire Department. The department said 71 people were transported to hospitals, as a result.