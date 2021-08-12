Metro police identify woman killed in pedestrian crash on Charlotte Pike exit ramp

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police have identified the woman hit and killed by a car on the Charlotte Pike exit ramp from Interstate 40 eastbound.

According to police, on Tuesday, August 3 at around 10:50 a.m. the driver of a 2011 Cadilac sedan was exiting I-40 eastbound onto Charlotte Pike downtown when the brakes reportedly failed, causing the car to swerve to the left onto the grass shoulder of the off ramp and down the shoulder to the intersection of Charlotte Pike.

Simone Pierson, 53, appears to have been sitting on a milk crate on the shoulder of the roadway when she was hit. She was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where she died.

The driver of the sedan was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Police did not fin any evidence suggesting drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash.

The investigation remains ongoing.