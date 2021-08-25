Metro Police identify woman killed in Old Hickory crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Police have identified a woman killed during a two-vehicle crash in Old Hickory on Wednesday morning.

According to Metro Police, 64-year-old Nancy Thompson was killed in the 1200 block of Robinson Road. Thompson was the rear seat passenger in a 2003 Dodge Caravan.

The preliminary investigation showed the driver of the Dodge was traveling southbound when a driver of a 2016 Toyota Sequoia pulled out of his driveway and into the path of the oncoming Dodge. The Dodge subsequently hit the driver’s side of the Toyota.

Thompson was transported to Skyline Medical Center where she died. The driver of the Dodge and a third passenger received non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Toyota was not injured.

Police said the preliminary contributing factor of the fatal crash was the Toyota’s failure to yield the right of way.