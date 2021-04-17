Metro police identify suspect in deadly stabbing near Music City Center

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police arrested a man for criminal homicide following a deadly stabbing Friday afternoon on 6th Avenue near Music City Center.

According to a release from Metro police, 58-year-old Mark Payne was charged following a stabbing in the 400 block of 6th Avenue South that claimed the life of a 65-year-old man.

Police said the victim and Payne had an ongoing dispute.

Witnesses told officers Payne and the victim had a brief verbal argument before the stabbing. Payne reportedly dropped a knife as he left the scene on foot.

Responding officers took Payne into custody just a short time later and the knife was recovered.

The victim was stabbed in the neck and taken to Vanderbilt Medical Center where he died.

In February, the victim obtained warrants against Payne for an alleged assault and theft at the Nashville Rescue Mission on Lafayette Street where both men had been staying.

The victim has not been identified at this point but police said the victim was unarmed at the time of the incident.