Metro police identify pedestrian struck and killed in crash on I-24 overnight

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro Police have identified a pedestrian that was struck and killed on I-24 in East Nashville.

According to authorities, the crash took place near Shelby Avenue after she was struck by a car while standing in the middle of the interstate.

Police say 42-year-old Rosetta Simbi of Garland, Texas was struck by multiple vehicles around 12:20 a.m. while attempting to cross the interstate. She died at the scene.

According to reports, only one of the drivers involved, 28-year-old Darrius Pitts of Kansas, stopped after the accident. Two other vehicles are known to have struck her, a black truck and a tractor-trailer.

Investigators believe the victim was homeless. The contents of the bag she was carrying emptied onto the interstate when she was struck.

There was no evidence at the scene of impairment on the part of Simbi, according to police.

Anyone with information about this fatal crash is asked to contact Traffic investigators at (615)-862-7738.