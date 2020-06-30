Metro police identify man who tried to rape hotel housekeeper

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police have identified the man they said is responsible for trying to rape a hotel housekeeper.

Sex Crime detectives said this happened on June 13 at the Extended Stay hotel on Elm Hill Pike.

Police said female housekeeper was making a bed when the suspect came into the room and pushed her onto it. She struggled with him and began kicking and screaming. That’s when another man entered the room and the suspect ran.

A witness was able to take pictures of the suspect as he ran.

The attempted rapist has been identified as 34-year-old Charles Craig.

Anyone seeing Craig, or knowing his whereabouts, is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

