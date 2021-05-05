Metro police identify man wanted for questioning in murder of Nashville woman

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy Metro Police, Robert Johnson, 31

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police have identified a man wanted for questioning in the murder of a Nashville woman.

Metro officials told News 2, 31-year-old Robert Johnson is wanted for questioning in the murder of 44-year-old Pamela Paz.

Johnson was reportedly Paz’ boyfriend at the time of her death.

  • Courtesy, Family of Pamela Paz
  • Courtesy, Family of Pamela Paz
  • Courtesy, Family of Pamela Paz

Paz was found dead Sunday morning on Pennington Bend Road near Music Valley Drive underneath the Briley Parkway overpass.

The medical examiner said Paz died from apparent strangulation. Anyone with information on the murder of Pamela Paz is asked to call metro police or Crimestoppers at 615-74-CRIME.

No other information was immediately released.    

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss