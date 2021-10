NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police have identified the man found dead inside a burning van on Tuesday night.

Police say the man has been identified as 47-year-old Dewayne Leggs. He was found inside a burning van on Cunniff Parkway.

According to police, officers are continuing to pursue leads into Leggs’ murder.

Police ask anyone who may have seen Leggs on Monday or Tuesday of this week or with information on this case to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.