Metro police identify suspected gunman in fatal shooting of Metro School employee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police have identified the suspected gunman in the fatal shooting of a Metro School employee, according to a tweet from Metro Police.

Police said 27-year-old Robert R. Smith is the suspected shooter in Saturday afternoon’s murder of Rasheed Walker.

BREAKING: Robert R. Smith, 27, has been identified as the suspected gunman in Sat afternoon's murder of Rasheed Walker outside 1811 Dr. D.B. Todd Jr. Blvd. Smith is considered armed & dangerous. He may be driving a 2012 black Nissan Maxima, TN Lic # 4V6-1Y3. See him? 615-742-7463 https://t.co/V8NppxF7gI pic.twitter.com/oKQtfdFsBc — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) November 17, 2020

It happened outside the 1800 block of Dr. D.B. Todd Jr. Blvd.

In a release from Metro police, they said tips to Crime Stoppers led to eventually identifying Smith, a convicted armed robber and burglar.

Smith is considered armed and dangerous. He may be driving a 2012 black Nissan Maxima with a Tennessee License #4V6-1Y3.

If you have any information about Smith’s whereabouts, Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.