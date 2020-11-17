Metro police identify suspected gunman in fatal shooting of Metro School employee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police have identified the suspected gunman in the fatal shooting of a Metro School employee, according to a tweet from Metro Police.
Police said 27-year-old Robert R. Smith is the suspected shooter in Saturday afternoon’s murder of Rasheed Walker.
It happened outside the 1800 block of Dr. D.B. Todd Jr. Blvd.
In a release from Metro police, they said tips to Crime Stoppers led to eventually identifying Smith, a convicted armed robber and burglar.
Smith is considered armed and dangerous. He may be driving a 2012 black Nissan Maxima with a Tennessee License #4V6-1Y3.
If you have any information about Smith’s whereabouts, Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
