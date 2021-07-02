Metro Police identify 26-year old shot, killed at East Nashville apartment complex

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Late Thursday night Metro Nashville police officers responded to a shooting at the Fallbrook Apartments on Dellway Villa Road.

Officers from the East Precinct found 26-year-old Antoine Hayes shot in his chest. He was taken by ambulance to Skyline Medical Center where he died.

Cell phone video from apartment residents showed the chaos that ensued after the shots rang out. This was at least the second shooting at Fallbrook Apartments in the last year.

In September 2020, Metro Police say 26-year old Shaquille Taylor critically injured a juvenile after shooting him in the chest.

News 2 spoke to several neighbors off camera who said they felt unsafe living in the Fallbrook complex.

Haye’s death marks almost 70 homicides in Metro Nashville so far this year. His family says he was a caring friend, father, son, and brother who will be missed.

The homicide is still under investigation. No further details surrounding the shooting have been released. If you know anything, call Metro Police at 615-862-8600. Or Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.