Metro police identify 2 of 4 men wanted in connection to fatal shooting of 23-year-old

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two of four men wanted in connection to the fatal shooting of a 23-year-old have been identified, according to Metro Police.

Police said 21-year-old Kenneth Flenoy and 19-year-old Daunte Young are named in murder warrants charging them with the July 16 fatal shooting of Tykeem Franklin inside his Pebble Creek Circle apartment.

They were recorded by a surveillance system in the complex.

The two other men have also been identified but are not charged at this time.

Robbery appears to have been the motive for Franklin’s murder.

Police said they need the public’s help to locate them. If you know anything about where Flenoy or Young could be, call 615-742-7463.

