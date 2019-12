NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)– Metro police are hoping to pull in some donations for the Special Olympics Saturday.

“Pulling for a Purpose” is in the parking lot of Nissan Stadium.

The goal is to see who can pull the police departments “Rescue Two” the fastest.

Teams of 10 are able to take part with a $200 donation.

All the funds raised will go toward Special Olympics Athletes.