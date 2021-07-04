Metro police honor fallen officer John Anderson

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police paid tribute to one of their own who was killed in the line of duty on this day in 2019 at the intersection of Woodland Street and Interstate Drive.

Sunday, Metro police posted about 28-year-old Officer John Ralph Anderson IV, who was killed on his way to assist another officer on July 4, 2019.

Anderson’s vehicle was struck by another vehicle, in which the driver fled from a separate officer on an unrelated traffic stop. John served the MNPD for four years.

Metro police had the following statement on their Facebook page Sunday: