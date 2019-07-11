Metro police give update on body cameras

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – It’s been two years since funding was first approved for Metro police body cameras and still officers don’t have them.

At News 2’s Mayoral Debate on Tuesday, Mayor David Briley indicated that any delays to deploying body cameras would be over.

“They will be in the field this fall.”

We reached out to Metro police, and they told us that they can’t order cameras just yet. In a full statement to News 2, Metro police spokesman Don Aaron said,

“Metro Purchasing is working on a contract, with the vendor, WatchGuard, once the contract is signed the police department’s information technology division will begin implementation of the storage and server infrastructure to support the WatchGuard system. The implementation of the storage and information infrastructure would be particular to and tailored to the WatchGuard system. We anticipate the first equipment camera hardware, arriving in the fall of 2019. The body camera and the car camera are part of the same system, so there will need to be installation in every patrol car.”

Aaron continued,