Metro police, FBI hold press conference 5 years after Nashville woman’s disappearance

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tuesday marks five years since a 60-year-old woman disappeared in Nashville.

On Oct. 5, 2016, Wanda Faye Walker did not report for work at the Dollar Tree on Franklin Pike. A week later, her car was found by Metro police near Wade Avenue.

Wanda Walker and Laresha Walker

On Tuesday morning, Metro police along with the Federal Bureau of Investigation are teaming together in a renewed push for answers.

Lead Detective Matt Filter, FBI Assistant Special Agent in Charge Matt Foster, and members of the Walker family will speak about the renewed efforts at a press conference at Metro police headquarters.

Unfortunately, this is not the first time the family has had to deal with a missing loved one.

Walker’s daughter, Laresha Walker was reported missing nearly 22 years ago.

“We haven’t heard anything. Her job hasn’t heard anything, none of her friends have heard anything. Nobody’s heard anything,” Wanda Walker told News 2 in November 1999.

Metro police believed Laresha, a 23-year-old mother, was abducted.

Detectives have said there was nothing to indicate a connection between these two missing persons cases in the same family. If you know anything, call Metro Police or Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.