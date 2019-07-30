Metro police consulting with DA’s Office about charging moms following fatal fire

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are consulting with the District Attorney’s Office following a fire that killed an infant and left a toddler critically injured. The children were home unattended.

Investigators said at the time, a six-year-old ran out of the home at Hickory Lake Apartments around 2 a.m. Sunday, July 7. He was screaming that the apartment was on fire and that his siblings were trapped inside.

According to Metro police, the children were left alone while their mothers went to a nightclub.

The mothers maintained that they had gotten a babysitter, but police say they have “significant doubts” that their story is true and they still have not been able to locate a babysitter.

Eight-month-old, Jream Jenkins, died on the scene. Jream’s brother, a 23-month-old, was rushed in the hospital in critical condition. The child has since stabilized.

Four other children, aged 1 to 6 were uninjured.

“I heard a woman saying, ‘Where’s my baby? Where’s the babysitter? Where’s the babysitter?'” said neighbor Jamie Hughes.

Hughes shot the fire on his cell phone. It shows flames spewing from the apartment where the children were trapped.

“It’s real sad to leave the kids in the house by themselves like that,” said Hughes. “I would never do anything like that but it’s real sad.”

The Metro Police Youth Services division, the Nashville Fire Marshal and the Department of Children’s Services are consulting with the DA to determine what charges the women could face.

“I think these moms should be charged,” said a neighbor, who wanted to remain anonymous for fear of retaliation. She knows the mothers involved. “They shouldn’t have been home by themselves and the parents should have been there.”