Metro Police Chief Steve Anderson formally approves final MOU draft

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Chief Steve Anderson formally approved the final draft Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on behalf of the police department on Friday.

The decision comes after weeks of discussions between Dr. Phyllis Hildreth of the Community Oversight Board and Deputy Chief Mike Hagar of the Metro Nashville Police Department, who have expressed their mutual support of the agreement. The Mayor’s office facilitated a total of seven meetings between the COB and MNPD to discuss the MOU beginning on November 18, 2019

Chief Steve Anderson (with his senior staff) just formally approved, on behalf of the police department, the final draft MOU between the MNPD & the Community Oversight Board. "I believe this MOU establishes a good framework through which the MNPD and COB can cooperatively work." pic.twitter.com/wSOt2y1XuH — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) January 3, 2020

Chief Steve Anderson stated:

“I am appreciative to Dr. Hildreth, Deputy Chief Hagar, and Law Director Cooper for their commitment in developing a Memorandum of Understanding that takes into consideration principles important to both the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department and the Community Oversight Board,” Chief Steve Anderson said. “The draft Memorandum of Understanding appropriately builds upon the police department policy made effective last August that called for cooperative interaction with the COB. I believe this MOU establishes a good framework through which the police department and COB can cooperatively work.”

The COB Executive Committee is expected to convene to vote on the final draft MOU on January 13, 2020.

The Community Oversight Board will make its final determination on the MOU on January 22, 2020.

