Metro Police Chief John Drake names new deputy chiefs, commanders

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro Police Chief John Drake named three new deputy chiefs and three new commanders, according to a release from MNPD.

Effective Wednesday, the three new deputy chiefs are:

Sebastian Gourdin, commander of the Madison Precinct, who will lead the department’s Support Services Bureau, consisting of Special Events, Aviation, Traffic, Canine, School Resource Officers, Hazardous Devices Unit, Mounted Patrol, Secondary Employment Unit, Warrants, Facilities Management, and Safety & Inspections. Gourdin is a 20-year MNPD veteran who holds a Bachelor’s Degree from Campbell University. He succeeds Damian Huggins, who will be a captain in the Field Supervisor Section.

Dwayne Greene, commander of the Midtown Hills Precinct, who will lead the Community Services Bureau, consisting of the officers and detectives assigned to the department’s eight precincts. Greene is a 20-year MNPD veteran who holds a Bachelor’s Degree from Tennessee State University and a Master’s Degree from Cumberland University. He fills Chief Drake’s deputy chief position.

Michelle Richter, captain over the Domestic Violence Division, who will lead the department’s Investigative Services Bureau, consisting of, Homicide, Homicide-Cold Case, Domestic Violence, Youth Services, Gangs, Narcotics, Juvenile Crime Task Force, Auto Theft and Fraud. Richter is a 29-year MNPD veteran who holds a Bachelor’s Degree from Winona State University and a Master’s Degree from Cumberland University. Richter succeeds retiring Deputy Chief Todd Henry.

The three new deputy chiefs will join Chris Taylor, and current Deputy Chiefs Mike Hagar and Kay Lokey.

Chief Drake says the three new commanders are:

, Executive Officer in the Community Services Bureau, who will lead the Training Academy as a commander. Byrd is a 20-year MNPD veteran and holds Bachelor’s and Master’s Degrees from Cumberland University. Tommy Widener, Youth Services captain, who will lead the Midtown Hills Precinct. Widener is a 20-year MNPD veteran and holds a Bachelor’s Degree from Wayland Baptist University and a Master’s Degree from Cumberland University.

“The six persons appointed to new leadership roles effective tomorrow have demonstrated their strong commitment to this city and will work with our entire team to engage Nashvillians at the neighborhood level to enhance safety and improve quality of life. Simply put, I know they will do a lot of good things.” Metro Police Chief John Drake

Chief Drake also announced that Captain Josh Blaisdell, will transfer from the Field Supervisor Section to lead the Domestic Violence Division effective Wednesday.