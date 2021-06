James T. Manning was booked for the June 11, 1996 murder of Jacques Smith on Thursday, June 24, 2021. (Source: MNPD)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Police have booked a man on murder charges in the 1996 death of a then 19-year-old man in South Nashville.

According to MNPD, 48-year-old James T. Manning shot and killed Jacques A. Smith on June 11, 1996, on Little Hamilton Avenue in the Chestnut Hill area. An investigation by Cold Case Detective Mike Roland led to Manning’s indictment.

Manning was serving time in state prison for aggravated rape out of Putnam County.