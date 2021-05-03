Metro police capture bank robbery suspect following foot chase on West End Avenue

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police were involved in a foot chase following a bank robbery on West End Avenue.

Metro officials told News 2 it happened around 2:30 p.m. at the FirstBank in the 1800 block of West End.

Investigators said a man in a red hoodie and khaki pants robbed the bank and ran off on foot.

Midtown officers chased him down and were able to take him into custody. Metro officials told News 2 the FBI is taking lead in the investigation.

The name of the suspect has not been released at this time.

